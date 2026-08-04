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Man, 22, arrested for trying to smuggle over 8.6kg of cannabis, 1.5kg of Ice at Woodlands Checkpoint

Cannabis and methamphetamine, or Ice, seized from the boot of a car driven by a 22-year-old Malaysian man at Woodlands Checkpoint on Aug 1.

SINGAPORE – A 22-year-old Malaysian man who tried to smuggle more than 8.6kg of cannabis and over 1.5kg of methamphetamine into Singapore on Aug 1 has been arrested.

If convicted, he may face the death penalty.



In a media release on Aug 4, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said its officers directed the man’s car for more checks at Woodlands Checkpoint, where they discovered a box containing two blocks of substances believed to contain drugs in the boot of the vehicle.

Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers were then alerted and further checks revealed more drugs in the boot. In total, 8.646kg of cannabis and 1.569kg of methamphetamine, or Ice, were found and seized.

“The drugs seized have an estimated worth of more than $361,000 and could potentially feed the addiction of about 2,132 abusers for a week,” said the ICA.

CNB investigations into the case are ongoing.

Those who import into or export from Singapore more than 250g of Ice or more than 500g of cannabis may face the death penalty.



In July, a total of 100 people were arrested in an islandwide anti-drug operation that also saw more than $34,000 worth of drugs seized.