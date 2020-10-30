Man arrested for theft of Budget 2020 grocery vouchers in Marine Terrace

SINGAPORE - A 46-year-old man was arrested after Budget 2020 grocery vouchers were allegedly stolen from letterboxes at a residential block in Marine Terrace, said the police on Thursday (Oct 29).

Identified through on-the-ground enquiries and CCTV footage, the man is believed to be involved in similar thefts in the vicinity.

This is the latest case of grocery vouchers being stolen from Housing Board letterboxes across Singapore. The vouchers are intended for use at participating supermarkets and have been mailed out to households who qualify for them.

On Oct 16, a man and a woman, aged 24 and 23, were charged in court for allegedly stealing $300 worth of vouchers from two letterboxes in Block 872 Tampines Street 86.

The duo are set to appear in court again on Nov 6, with investigations ongoing.

At least 17 other people aged between 16 and 67 were also arrested for allegedly stealing the vouchers from blocks in Jalan Besar, Redhill, Toa Payoh, and Marsiling, among others.

The police said the cases were likely unrelated and opportunistic in nature. They said they had intensified their efforts to identify and apprehend perpetrators.

They also advised members of the public who are eligible for the Budget 2020 Grocery Vouchers to collect them from their letterbox as soon as possible, and keep their letterbox secure at all times.

Those who suspect their vouchers have been stolen should make a police report immediately and call the Grocery Voucher hotline on 1800-2222-888 to request that their vouchers be voided and replaced.