Man arrested for suspected involvement in selling more than $140,000 in counterfeit goods

SINGAPORE - The police said on Saturday (Sept 29) that they have arrested a 38-year-old man for his suspected involvement in online sales of counterfeit luxury watches and accessories.

The suspect was arrested when officers from the Criminal Investigation Department conducted a raid in the vicinity of Bukit Timah on Thursday and seized 255 pieces of trademark-infringing goods, such as watches and watch accessories.

The estimated street value of the items was more than $140,000.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had procured the counterfeit goods from local and foreign sources, before reselling them on various online platforms.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Anyone found guilty of selling or distributing goods with falsely applied trademarks may be fined up to $100,000, or jailed for up to five years, or both.

In a statement, the police said: "Distribution and sale of counterfeit goods are serious offences, and the police will not hesitate to take tough action against these perpetrators, who profit at the expense of legitimate businesses and consumers."