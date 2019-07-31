Man arrested for suspected involvement in International Champions Cup ticket scam

SINGAPORE - A 25-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in a series of e-commerce scams, the police said in a statement on Wednesday (July 31).

In July, the police received several reports from victims who were purportedly cheated by an online seller who listed discounted tickets of International Champions Cup for sale on Carousell.

The victims were not able to contact the seller after transferring deposit payments to his account.

Officers from the Commercial Affairs Department established the identity of the man and arrested him on Tuesday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that he is believed to be involved in more than 10 cases of e-commerce scams amounting to at least $3,800.

The man will be charged in court on Thursday with cheating, which carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

At least 133 people have fallen victim to e-commerce scams involving the sale of concert and event tickets in the first five months of the year, the police said on Sunday in an advisory against such scams.

Related Story At least 133 e-commerce scams related to concert or event tickets reported from January to May

The advisory was issued ahead of several events and concerts planned in the next few months.

Members of the public can visit scamalert.sg for more information on scams or call the anti-scam hotline at 1800-722-6688. Anyone with information on scams may call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness. All information will be kept strictly confidential.