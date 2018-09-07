Man arrested for suspected involvement in e-commerce scams involving NDP, Universal Studios tickets

SINGAPORE - Two man and one woman were arrested in the last two days for their suspected involvement in a series of e-commerce scams, police said on Friday evening (Sept 7).

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for his alleged involvement in a series of scams involving Universal Studios Singapore (USS) and National Day Parade (NDP) tickets.

In another case, a man and a woman, aged 38 and 39 respectively, were arrested on Friday for scams involving wardrobes and other furniture.

For the case involving tickets, the Singapore Police Force said that it received multiple reports between February and June this year from victims who were purportedly cheated by an online seller.

The seller had claimed to sell Universal Studios Singapore tickets, National Day Parade tickets, concert tickets and flight vouchers. But after victims made payment for these items via bank transfers, the seller would become uncontactable.

Officers from the Ang Mo Kio Police division and Criminal Investigation Department identified the man after follow-up investigations, and arrested him on Thursday. Officers also seized mobile phones, SIM cards, a tablet and a laptop from the suspect.

In the other case involving the couple, police received multiple reports in August from victims who were purportedly cheated by them.

The couple would become uncontactable after they received payments from victims via bank transfers. The victims are estimated to have lost $2,149.

The couple were arrested on Friday by officers from the Jurong Police Division after follow-up investigations.

All three suspects will be charged with cheating.

If convicted, the trio can each be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

Members of the public are advised to take precautions when shopping online, said the police.

Anyone with information on scams may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness