Man arrested for suspected drink driving after running red light, colliding with bike

SINGAPORE - A 32-year-old BMW driver was arrested early on Wednesday morning for suspected drink-driving after he ran a red light and hit a 31-year-old man who was riding a power-assisted bicycle.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at about 12.05am and that they brought the two men to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Both men were conscious, said the police, adding that the accident took place at the junction of Sembawang Road and Canberra Road.

In a video posted on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante, a silver BMW sedan is seen driving past a red light while the e-bike is crossing the road.

The driver brakes and stops the car only after colliding with the e-bike. Parts of the bike can be seen flying off.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the e-bike rider was working for a food delivery company, although which one remains unknown as the delivery bag he carried was black and unmarked.

Investigations are ongoing.

Drink-driving arrests have been on the rise, with the number of arrests made in the first half of the year hitting 793, up from 741 in the same period last year.

Although there were more arrests, there were fewer drink-driving accidents. The number fell to 71 from 78 in the same period last year.

Motorists also ran fewer red lights in the first half of this year, as violations fell from 24,362 last year to 23,217 this year, with accidents caused by running red lights similarly decreasing from 64 to 61.