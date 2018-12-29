Man arrested for suspected drink driving after car turns turtle on CTE; 2 taken to hospital

SINGAPORE - A 25-year-old man was arrested for suspected drink driving after the car he was driving collided with another car on the Central Expressway (CTE) early on Saturday morning (Dec 29).

The police said they were alerted to the incident, which took place along the CTE towards Seletar Expressway, at around 3.45am.

Two women aged 24 and 25, who were passengers in the man's car at the time of the accident, were conscious when they were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Photos of the incident circulating on social media show the man's car in a wrecked state, flipped on its roof in the middle of the expressway. One of its wheels is missing and its rear lights appear to have been knocked out.

The other car appears to have suffered minimal damage.

The Straits Times understands that the man's car collided with the rear of the second car, causing it to flip over.