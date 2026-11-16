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Man arrested for stealing earbuds from shop in Changi Airport transit area

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The theft occurred at a retail outlet in the transit area of Changi Airport Terminal 1 on Aug 2 at about 12.30pm.

The theft occurred at a retail outlet in the transit area of Changi Airport Terminal 1 on Aug 2 at about 12.30pm.

PHOTO: ST FILE

Marisa Yeo

SINGAPORE – A 38-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a box of earbuds at a shop in the transit area of Changi Airport Terminal 1.

In a statement on Nov 16, the police said they were alerted to the case of shop theft on Aug 2 at about 12.30pm.

A retail assistant had discovered a missing box of earbuds from a display shelf while conducting a stock check, the police said.

According to CCTV footage, a man took the earbuds, valued at $347.71, at about 10.20am on Aug 2 and left the shop without paying for them.

The police were able to identify the man, who is a Hong Kong national, but he had already left Singapore.

When he returned to transit through Changi Airport on Oct 29, officers from the Airport Police Division arrested him in a planned operation.

The man will be charged with theft in dwelling on Nov 17. If found guilty, he may be jailed for up to seven years, fined, or both.

According to the police’s mid-year crime statistics released on Aug 24, shop theft and theft in dwelling were among the top crimes of concern.

Theft in dwelling cases increased slightly to 730 in the first half of 2026, compared with 726 in the first half of 2025.

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2 men charged over stealing bank cards on same Singapore-bound flight
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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.