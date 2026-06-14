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Man arrested for public drunkenness after stopping traffic, lying on road in Admiralty Road West

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The police were alerted to the incident at about 3.15am on June 14.

The police received a call for assistance at about 3.15am on June 14.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SGRV ADMIN/FACEBOOK

Laura Chia

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SINGAPORE – A 26-year-old man was arrested for public drunkenness on June 14 after he allegedly stopped vehicles in Admiralty Road West before lying in the middle of the road.

He is also being investigated for mischief, said the police, who received a call for assistance at about 3.15am.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to an accident at about 4.50am but its assistance was not required.

In a video posted on Facebook group SGRV Admin on June 14, a man is seen talking to a truck driver in the middle of the road.

The man is then seen lying in the middle of the road, while a motorcycle and a car have stopped next to him.

A man wearing a helmet goes to check on him, while another man is seen gesturing to divert oncoming traffic from the lanes that are affected.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.