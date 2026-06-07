Man arrested for possessing stun device, suspected drug offences after crashing car in Yishun

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Police said the 32-year-old man allegedly hit a nearby parked car before crashing his car into the void deck of Block 150 Yishun Street 11 on June 6.

SINGAPORE – A man was arrested for possession of a stun device, traffic-related offences and suspected drug-related offences after crashing a car into the void deck of a Housing Board block in Yishun on June 6.

The 32-year-old allegedly hit a nearby parked car before crashing into the void deck of Block 150 Yishun Street 11, said police on June 7. They were alerted to the incident at about 6pm on June 6.

Police said the driver of the car had allegedly left the scene before they arrived, adding that a stun device and suspected drug paraphernalia were found in the car. They added that no injuries were reported.

When conducting follow-up investigations at Block 153 Yishun Street 11, police said the man, who is believed to be the car driver, locked himself in a residential unit.

“As it was assessed that the man might pose a danger to himself, officers from the Special Operations Command, Crisis Negotiation Unit and Singapore Civil Defence Force responded to the incident,” said police.

At about 11.30pm, police officers gained entry into the unit and found suspected drug paraphernalia.

The man was arrested for possession of a stun device, traffic-related offences and suspected drug-related offences.

The suspected drug-related offences have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau for investigation.

Investigations are ongoing, said police.