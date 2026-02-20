Man arrested for letting unlicensed driver who fled accident scene in Simei take the wheel

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A 21-year-old man was arrested for letting an unlicensed driver take the wheel after a car was believed to have skidded in Simei in the early hours of Feb 20.

In response to queries, the police said they were alerted to the accident in Simei Street 3 at about 1am.

The driver left the scene before the police arrived, and efforts to locate him are under way.

A 21-year-old female car passenger was assessed for minor injuries and declined to be taken to hospital, said the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

Police investigations are ongoing.

For driving or permitting another person to drive a vehicle without a valid driving licence, an offender can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to three years, or both .