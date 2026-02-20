Straitstimes.com header logo

Man arrested for letting unlicensed driver who fled accident scene in Simei take the wheel

Police said they were alerted to the accident at Simei Street 3, at about 1am on Feb 20.

Calista Wong

SINGAPORE – A 21-year-old man was arrested for letting an unlicensed driver take the wheel after a car was believed to have skidded in Simei in the early hours of Feb 20.

In response to queries, the police said they were alerted to the accident in Simei Street 3 at about 1am.

The driver left the scene before the police arrived, and efforts to locate him are under way.

A 21-year-old female car passenger was assessed for minor injuries and declined to be taken to hospital, said the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

Police investigations are ongoing.

For driving or permitting another person to drive a vehicle without a valid driving licence, an offender can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.

Earlier in February, the police said they were investigating a 16-year-old girl

who was caught riding a deregistered motorcycle

without a valid driving licence on the ECP on Feb 5 .

