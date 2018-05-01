Man arrested for drink driving after mounting kerb near Bugis MRT station exit

SINGAPORE - A 28-year-old driver who mounted a kerb next to a Bugis MRT Station exit in the early morning hours of Labour Day (May 1) was arrested for suspected drink driving.

Photos circulating online show the vehicle on the pedestrian pavement next to the station's Victoria Street exit.

It appears to have mounted and wrecked parts of the kerb, crushing the foliage by the road in the process.

The vehicle was badly damaged, according to pictures posted on Facebook by KP Lau. Debris was scattered on the pavement and a rubbish bin had toppled nearby.

The police told The Straits Times that they were alerted to an accident involving a car along Rochor Road, towards Bukit Timah Road, at 6am on Tuesday.

"The car driver, a 28-year-old man, was arrested for suspected drink driving," said the police spokesman said.

Police investigations are ongoing.