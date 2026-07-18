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SINGAPORE - A 38-year-old man was arrested for drink driving and driving without due care and attention causing death after a hit-and-run accident outside Suntec City Convention Centre on July 16.

The accident involved a 43-year-old pedestrian and a car on the service road of Suntec City, with the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force alerted at about 12.40am.

The driver left the scene before the police arrived, while the pedestrian was unconscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he died.

The man was subsequently arrested and is also assisting with investigations for failing to stop after an accident, said the police.

DJDH Ramen, a restaurant in East Coast Road, in a Facebook post on July 17 identified the victim as Dan Xiao TingFeng, one of its shareholders.

It said it was heartbroken by his death and that he was deeply loved.

“His family, partner, children, friends and everyone whose life he touched deserve the truth, accountability and justice,” said DJDH Ramen in the Facebook post.

The restaurant also shared a Facebook post from a person describing himself as Xiao’s friend, Liang Jun Ming, who shared more details about the incident.

In his own post, Liang said Xiao had booked a ride to go home at 12.11am on July 16 but never made it back.

At 12.40am, a passer-by found Xiao seriously injured near a lamp post and alerted emergency services.

Xiao was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at around 1.40am after doctors tried to resuscitate him for about 40 minutes, according to his Facebook post.

The post also appealed to the public for witnesses and recordings to establish the sequence of events.

Speaking to The Straits Times, Liang, 38, said he met Xiao more than 10 years ago when Xiao’s girlfriend ran a bistro.

After that, they made it a point to go on at least one trip together each year and spend festive occasions together.

Liang, a financial planner, said Xiao could speak to anyone and would also take the time to listen to them.

He learnt about the accident the same day it happened through a mutual friend, but said there is still a lot of uncertainty as to what happened that night.

“It’s not a very secluded area. There would have been people that have been around, and possible eyewitnesses.

“We are seeking information and the truth, to really understand what happened,” he said.