SINGAPORE - A 34-year-old man was arrested for drink driving after an accident involving a car and two pedestrians along Serangoon Road on Tuesday evening (Dec 29).

One of the pedestrians - a 40-year-old man - was taken to Raffles Hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force. He was conscious at the time.

The other pedestrian was not injured.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at 5.07pm.