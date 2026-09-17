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Man arrested for drink driving after accident outside Esplanade; 2 taken to hospital

A 42-year-old man was arrested for drink driving after SCDF was alerted to an accident at Raffles Avenue at about 10pm on Sept 16.

SINGAPORE – A 42-year-old man was arrested for drink driving after an accident involving a car and two pedestrians outside the Esplanade mall on the night of Sept 16 .

In a media reply , the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to an accident at Raffles Avenue at about 10pm .

Two pedestrians - a 40-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man - were conscious when taken to Singapore General Hospital by the SCDF .

Police investigations are ongoing.

In an interview with local Chinese paper Shin Min Daily News, the male pedestrian said he and the woman are colleagues and had just arrived from China on Sept 16 on a work trip.

He said that the pair, along with a group of colleagues, were on their way to catch a bus when the accident happened.

The woman has a fracture and requires surgery, according to the male pedestrian.

On Aug 4, Parliament passed new traffic laws in a crackdown on drink driving, phone use while driving and rogue motorists. The alcohol limit for drivers was slashed by more than half, f rom 35 micrograms (mcg) of alcohol per 100ml of breath to 15mcg.