Man arrested for drink driving after accident outside Esplanade; 2 taken to hospital
- A 42-year-old man was arrested for drink driving after colliding with two pedestrians outside Esplanade mall in Singapore on Sept 16.
- The two injured pedestrians, colleagues on a work trip from China, were conscious when taken to hospital; one has a fracture needing surgery.
- New traffic laws were recently passed, lowering alcohol limits for drivers to 15mcg per 100ml of breath to enhance road safety.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – A 42-year-old man was arrested for drink driving after an accident involving a car and two pedestrians outside the Esplanade mall on the night of Sept 16.
In a media reply, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to an accident at Raffles Avenue at about 10pm.
Two pedestrians - a 40-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man - were conscious when taken to Singapore General Hospital by the SCDF.
Police investigations are ongoing.
In an interview with local Chinese paper Shin Min Daily News, the male pedestrian said he and the woman are colleagues and had just arrived from China on Sept 16 on a work trip.
He said that the pair, along with a group of colleagues, were on their way to catch a bus when the accident happened.
The woman has a fracture and requires surgery, according to the male pedestrian.
On Aug 4, Parliament passed new traffic laws in a crackdown on drink driving, phone use while driving and rogue motorists. The alcohol limit for drivers was slashed by more than half, from 35 micrograms (mcg) of alcohol per 100ml of breath to 15mcg.