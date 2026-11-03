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Man arrested for drink driving after accident in Marina Bay

Witnesses of the accident worked together to rescue a driver trapped inside an overturned car, which hit a utility pole with considerable force.

SINGAPORE – A 33-year-old man was arrested for drink driving following an accident that involved two cars in Marina Bay in the early hours of Oct 31 .

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on Nov 3 that they were alerted to an accident at the junction of Central Boulevard and Marina View at about 3.40am that day.

A 40-year-old female driver was taken conscious to hospital, police said.

SCDF said it took one person to Singapore General Hospital.

Photos posted on the Singapura Channel Facebook page on Nov 2 show a grey car that appears to have hit a pole and flipped on its side, with its hood ripped open.

One photo shows a white car on the road, with a large dent in its side.

In another photo, a person appears to be climbing out of the vehicle with the help of two men.

The caption on the Facebook post said a group of young men worked together to rescue the driver, who was trapped inside the car and unable to get out on their own.

It added that the car had hit the pole “with considerable force”, leaving the front of the vehicle heavily damaged.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The Traffic Police said in its mid-year road traffic statistics released on Aug 28 that there were more accidents and more people were getting injured in the first half of 2026 than in the same period in 2025 .

The number of traffic accidents resulting in injuries increased from 3,748 in the first half of 2025 to 3,869 in 2026.

Injuries rose from 4,894 in the first half of 2025 to 5,090 during the same period in 2026.

In August, Senior Minister K Shanmugam said in Parliament that 5,176 people were arrested for drink driving between 2023 and 2025 .

Fines were imposed in 3,020 cases, with offenders having to pay about $5,200 on average.

A total of 647 offenders were imprisoned, with the average sentence being 45 days.