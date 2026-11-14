Man arrested for causing hurt, drug offences after knife incident in Yishun
SINGAPORE – A 67-year-old man was arrested for voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon and suspected drug-related offences after a knife incident in Yishun on Nov 13.
In a media reply on Nov 14, the police said they were alerted to the incident at 4.05pm at Block 461B Yishun Avenue 6 on Nov 13.
When the police arrived at the scene, they found an injured man. The 58-year-old was taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the two men had a dispute before the incident, the police said, adding that a knife blade was seized.
The police said the suspected drug-related offences will be referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau.
Investigations are ongoing.