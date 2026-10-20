Straitstimes.com header logo

Man arrested for allegedly using electronic device to illegally obtain bank card information

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

An electronic device, two power banks, a mobile phone and several bank cards were found in his possession and seized as case exhibits.

An electronic device, two power banks, a mobile phone and several bank cards were found in his possession and seized as case exhibits.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

avatar-alt

Ann Neo

SINGAPORE – A 42-year-old man has been arrested by the police for allegedly using an electronic device to obtain bank card information illegally in Little India.

In a statement early on Oct 20, the police said that on Oct 18, security officers at a retail establishment along Syed Alwi Road detained a man who was behaving suspiciously.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had been moving suspiciously and standing near customers while carrying a bag containing an electronic device, the police added.

He was seen positioning his bag near customers’ pockets, where their wallets were kept.

The man was then detained by security officers and handed over to the police.

An electronic device, two power banks, a mobile phone and several bank cards were found in his possession and seized as case exhibits.

He is set to be charged in court on Oct 20 for illegally obtaining personal information under Section 416A(1)(a) of the Penal Code 1871.

If found guilty, he will be jailed for up to three years, fined up to $10,000, or both.

The police advised members of the public to remain vigilant and safeguard their personal information, including bank card information, from unauthorised access or collection. 

The Straits Times has contacted the police for more information.

More on this topic
Man to be charged after allegedly stealing wedding money box at hotel in Beach Road
Man charged after he allegedly trespassed into F1 Singapore Grand Prix event area
See more on

Police

Singapore crime

Singapore courts

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.