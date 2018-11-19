Man arrested at Woodlands checkpoint with 15 credit, bank cards including those from other people

SINGAPORE - A Singaporean man was arrested last Friday (Nov 16) at Woodlands checkpoint after he was found with numerous credit cards which did not belong to him.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Monday that the 39-year-old man was "visibly nervous" when officers at the checkpoint directed him for further checks.

ICA officers then found 15 credit cards and bank cards in his bag. Several of these belonged to other people, although the exact number is not yet clear.

The cards were from a number of banks, including Maybank, United Overseas Bank (UOB), DBS Bank and OCBC Bank.

The man also admitted to being a loanshark runner, and the case was referred to the police for further investigations.

The police confirmed with The Straits Times that a report was lodged, and that an investigation is ongoing.

The ICA said: "Our borders are our first line of defence in safeguarding Singapore's security. The ICA will continue to conduct security checks on passengers and vehicles at the checkpoints to prevent any smuggling attempts."