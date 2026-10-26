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Man arrested at Tuas Checkpoint for trying to smuggle over 2kg of drugs on a motorcycle

About 1.924kg of heroin and 164g of methamphetamine, or Ice, were seized.

SINGAPORE – A 24-year-old Malaysian man was arrested at Tuas Checkpoint on Oct 21 for trying to smuggle over 2kg of drugs into Singapore on a motorcycle.

In a statement on Oct 26 , the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said officers had directed the man’s Malaysia-registered motorcycle for more checks at the checkpoint.

They found five bundles, suspected to contain controlled drugs, in a tote bag hidden under a raincoat in the top box of the vehicle.

Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers were then alerted and conducted further checks.

About 1.924kg of heroin and 164g of methamphetamine , or Ice, were seized.

ICA said the drugs seized have an estimated worth of more than $222,000 and could potentially feed the addiction of about 1,010 abusers for a week.

Investigations are ongoing.

If convicted, the man may face the death penalty.

The number of drug arrests at the border checkpoints has surged, the authorities said on Sept 29, adding that drug traffickers have been trying new ways to avoid detection.

ICA and CNB said they made 975 drug-related arrests at the checkpoints in 2025, up 53% from the 635 in 2024.

The cases were for drug importation, possession and consumption, with the drugs often found hidden within personal belongings or vehicular compartments.