Man arrested - allegedly kissed woman while she slept

A 33-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly entering a neighbour's unit and kissing her several times while she was asleep, police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Police were alerted on Monday around noon when the same man called them claiming people were attempting to physically harm him. When officers arrived, they found two people outside the man's unit confronting him, where he had locked himself in. The two were told by officers to stay away.

Police investigations found that the man had entered his neighbour's home, which was unlocked, and allegedly kissed a woman several times while she was sleeping alone. The woman woke up and screamed at the man, telling him to leave, then called her family for help.

The man fled back to his own home and locked himself in. When police arrived, he ignored their requests for him to open the door and threatened to jump from his unit. Police said Special Operations Command and Singapore Civil Defence Force resources were activated. After two hours, the man finally opened his door and was taken to Changi General Hospital, and subsequently referred to the Institute of Mental Health for psychiatric assessment.

Outrage of modesty carries a jail term of up to two years, or fine, or caning, or any combination of these penalties. If found guilty of criminal trespass, he may be jailed for three months, fined up to $1,500, or both.