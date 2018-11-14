Man arrested following attempted armed robbery in Geylang

SINGAPORE - The police were alerted to a case of armed robbery at 810 Geylang Road on Tuesday (Nov 13) at 6.19pm.

A 37-year-old man was arrested in relation to the case.

The Straits Times understands that the man took a taxi in Geylang and asked to be dropped off at City Plaza.

However, he could not pay for the ride. He also allegedly asked the driver for money at some point during the journey.

He is believed to have been armed with a knife during the incident.

No money was given, and no one was injured.

Police investigations are ongoing.

ST has contacted the police for updates.