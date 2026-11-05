Man arrested after 2½-hour stand-off with police in Ang Mo Kio flat
SINGAPORE – A man was arrested for carrying an offensive weapon in public following a 2½-hour stand-off with the police in the wee hours of Nov 5, after he locked himself in his flat in Ang Mo Kio.
In a media reply, the police said they received a call for assistance at Block 420 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 at about 12.20am.
When the officers arrived, they found that a 64-year-old man had locked himself in his flat, and they assessed that he might have posed a danger to himself.
The police added that officers from the Crisis Negotiation Unit and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to the incident.
SCDF said it received a call for assistance at about 12.50am.
It deployed one safety life air pack. Rescuers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team were also on standby as a precaution.
The man was arrested after police officers entered the flat at about 2.50am. A knife was seized.
Police investigations are ongoing.