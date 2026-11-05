Straitstimes.com header logo

Man arrested after 2½-hour stand-off with police in Ang Mo Kio flat

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

In a media reply, the police said they received a call for assistance at Block 420 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 at about 12.20am.

The police said they received a call for assistance at Block 420 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 at about 12.20am.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM GOOGLE MAPS

avatar-alt

Clay Lim

SINGAPORE – A man was arrested for carrying an offensive weapon in public following a 2½-hour stand-off with the police in the wee hours of Nov 5, after he locked himself in his flat in Ang Mo Kio.

In a media reply, the police said they received a call for assistance at Block 420 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 at about 12.20am.

When the officers arrived, they found that a 64-year-old man had locked himself in his flat, and they assessed that he might have posed a danger to himself.

The police added that officers from the Crisis Negotiation Unit and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to the incident.

SCDF said it received a call for assistance at about 12.50am.

It deployed one safety life air pack. Rescuers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team were also on standby as a precaution.

The man was arrested after police officers entered the flat at about 2.50am. A knife was seized.

Police investigations are ongoing.

More on this topic
3 arrested for causing hurt, robbery after 1.5-hour stand-off at Jurong HDB flat
Man charged over Prinsep Street knife attack that left two injured
See more on

Police

SCDF

Ang Mo Kio

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

中文版 (beta)

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.