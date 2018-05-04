Man and woman rescued from flooded canal in MacPherson

SINGAPORE - Two people were rescued from a flooded canal in MacPherson on Thursday (May 3) after heavy rain in the area.

Photos taken by eyewitness Darren Colin Goh show a man and woman in chest-deep water. Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers are pictured at the scene, placing a ladder into the water from the pavement.

Passers-by, some carrying umbrellas, watch as the rescue operation is carried out.

SCDF told ST that it received a call saying that two people had fallen into a canal beside Block 83 MacPherson Lane at about 5.10pm on Thursday.

"A man in his 50s and a woman in her 70s were rescued by SCDF using a lifebuoy and a ladder," said SCDF. "Both of them were conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital."

ST understands that the pair are friends. They are believed to have gone drinking before the incident.

The woman is believed to have jumped into the canal and her friend followed to save her.

It was raining heavily at the time of the incident.

Water agency PUB had issued a heavy rain alert at 3.43pm on Thursday, citing the National Environment Agency.

A second heavy rain alert was issued at 4.52pm.

Wet weather is expected in the first half of May, with thundery showers mostly in the afternoon, the Meteorological Service Singapore said earlier this week.