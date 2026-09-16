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Man allegedly threw rock at Police Cantonment Complex, set to be charged with vandalism

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The man had thrown a rock weighing almost half a kilogram at the glass door of the complex’s main entrance and was immediately arrested.

The man had thrown a rock weighing almost half a kilogram at the glass door of the complex’s main entrance and was immediately arrested.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Steven Pak

SINGAPORE – A 44-year-old man is set to be charged with vandalism after allegedly throwing a rock at a door at the Police Cantonment Complex on Sept 15.

The police said in a statement on Sept 16 that they were alerted to the incident at 10.55pm on Sept 15.

The man had thrown a rock weighing almost half a kilogram at the glass door of the complex’s main entrance and was immediately arrested, said the police.

Preliminary investigations showed that the man, who was believed to be intoxicated, had thrown the same rock twice, causing the glass door to shatter, the police added.

The rock was seized as a case exhibit.

The man will be charged on Sept 17.

If convicted of vandalism, he could be fined up to $2,000 or jailed for up to three years. He could also get three to eight strokes of the cane.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.