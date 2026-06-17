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Investigations revealed that the man, who was arrested, had consumed alcohol before driving.

SINGAPORE - A 29-year-old man is expected to handed several charges o n June 18 for an incident in 2024 where his car collided with a school bus in Bukit Timah after he allegedly drove dangerously and above the speed limit there.

In a statement on June 17 , the police said they were alerted on March 6, 2024 at about 6am to an incident involving a black car that was moving against the flow of traffic along Cavenagh Road and then stopped while facing ongoing traffic.

The man sped off when officers arrived and approached the car, the police added.

They said their officers spotted the car travelling at high speed along Bukit Timah Road towards Upper Bukit Timah Road about 15 minutes later.

The car was seen weaving dangerously through traffic between Coronation Road and Anamalai Avenue, and reached an average speed of at least 114 km/h, which w as above the speed limit along that stretch of road, according to the police.

The car later beat a red light at the junction of Bukit Timah Road and Sixth Avenue before colliding with a private bus that was making a U-turn at the junction.

The car then veered to the left, hit a lamp post, and stopped on a grass verge, where it caught fire.

Investigations revealed that the man, who was arrested, had consumed alcohol before driving. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

The car driver and his three passengers managed to escape from the burning car.

Two schoolchildren on the bus, then aged eight and nine , along with the car driver and his three passengers, were taken conscious to National University Hospital. The driver was also subsequently arrested.

The bus was ferrying four pupils of Anglo-Chinese School (Junior), or ACS (Junior), at the time of the collision.

The police said investigations revealed that the driver had consumed alcohol before driving, and had a previous conviction in 2019 for drink driving and inconsiderate driving.

The man is expected to be charged in court for the following offences: