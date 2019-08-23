Man, 84, dies after fall; wife has fatal heart attack

A woman reportedly suffered a fatal heart attack after seeing her husband fall to his death from the 10th storey of a Housing Board block.

The 84-year-old man was found at the foot of the building and later pronounced dead by the paramedics.

Chinese-language paper Lianhe Wanbao reported that the man's wife had a heart attack after seeing him fall, and later died in hospital.

Madam Maimon Ayab, who lives in a first-floor flat in the building - Block 26 Toa Payoh East - said she heard a bamboo pole hitting the ground on Tuesday morning but thought nothing of it.

When Madam Maimon, 86, looked out the window, she saw an elderly man lying face down in the carpark and told her grandson to call the police.

"It was scary. There was a bit of blood coming from his head," she told The New Paper on Wednesday. "T-shirts and shorts that were on the bamboo pole were on the ground."

Residents said the couple lived in a 10th-storey unit.

Madam Mira Jamira, 66, who lives next door, said: "Several Singapore Civil Defence Force personnel went to their unit and brought the wife out on a stretcher. I don't know if she fainted or had a heart attack, but I think she was unconscious."

She said the couple had a son and two daughters.

Madam Mira said one of the daughters, who she believed to be about 30 years old, also lived in the three-room flat.

She added that the couple were friendly and loving, and the husband was still active, cycling every morning for exercise.

"I've never heard them quarrel, or anything at all," added Madam Mira, who has been living there for 29 years. "They were very good neighbours. I'm sad about what happened to them."