Man, 70, linked to TTSH cluster dies from Covid-19 complications

A 70-year-old Singaporean man linked to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) cluster here has died from complications related to Covid-19, bringing the total number of deaths here to 32.

The Health Ministry said yes-terday that the man had been hospitalised in TTSH Ward 9D on April 22.

The man, who had not been vaccinated against Covid-19, was confirmed to have the virus on April 30. He also had a history of lung cancer and atrial fibrillation.

The Health Ministry said: "The National Centre for Infectious Diseases has reached out to his family and is extending assistance to them."

As at yesterday, the TTSH cluster, which is Singapore's first hospital Covid-19 cluster, comprises 46 people.

This is the second death to emerge from the TTSH cluster.

On May 1, an 88-year-old Singaporean woman died from complications due to Covid-19.

She had also been hospitalised in Ward 9D, and was there from April 14.

The woman, who had a history of cancer, hypertension, congestive cardiac failure, stroke and hyperlipidaemia, was confirmed to have Covid-19 on April 28.

On the same day, the Health Ministry announced that a 46-year-old nurse working in the ward had tested positive for the virus.

She had completed her vaccination on Feb 18, and developed a cough, sore throat and body aches on April 27 before seeking medical treatment.

On April 28, Ward 9D was placed on lockdown.

Three other wards - Ward 7D, 9C and 10B - were later placed on lockdown as well.

TTSH later stopped admitting new patients.

On May 18, the hospital progressively resumed admissions with a new approach, including testing for its staff and patients, to bolster its defences.