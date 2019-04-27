Man, 68, found dead under flyover in Braddell

A 68-year-old man was found dead under the Braddell flyover yesterday morning.

In response to queries, the police said they were alerted to a case of a body found at the location, which is near the slip road to the Central Expressway.

The man was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

The police are investigating the unnatural death.

Yesterday, several officers were seen under the flyover next to a blue police tent. The area around the tent was cordoned off.

At least two police vehicles were also seen parked at the side of the road.

The Straits Times understands that no foul play is suspected.