Man, 66, dies of injuries from fire in Ang Mo Kio flat

A 66-year-old man died after suffering burn injuries in a fire at an Ang Mo Kio Housing Board flat yesterday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the fire in Block 123 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 at 8.10am, and made a forced entry into the seventh-floor unit.

The man was found in the living room with burn injuries and taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The police said the man later died at the hospital and the case has been classified as an unnatural death.

The SCDF said the fire involved the contents of the living room and was extinguished with a compressed air-foam backpack. It is investigating the cause of the fire.

According to Chinese-language evening daily Lianhe Wanbao, the man lived alone in the one-room flat.