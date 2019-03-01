Mall to replace all glass doors after accident

Alexandra Central Mall will replace all its glass doors after an accident on Sunday that left a woman severely injured, the shopping centre said yesterday.

The woman suffered injuries to her head, legs and pelvis and sustained internal bleeding after the glass door at the building's fourth-floor carpark lift lobby fell on her, Chinese-language paper Shin Min Daily News reported earlier.

The woman, 47, was taken to the National University Hospital, the paper said on Wednesday.

Her 48-year-old husband, named only as Mr Cai, told Shin Min that his wife was no longer in a critical condition but is still being monitored by doctors.

A video of the accident taken from closed-circuit television footage has been making the rounds on social media.

An Alexandra Central Mall spokesman said yesterday that the mall will take down the glass doors for inspection and replace them.

The mall in Alexandra Road is also working with the contractor that installed the doors.

Lawyer Chia Boon Teck said a possible recourse for victims would be to sue the building owner or those responsible for that part of the building.

Chinese-language daily Lianhe Wanbao reported yesterday that the glass doors at the carpark lift lobby on the fifth floor did not seem secure.

The carpark lift lobby doors on the fifth and sixth floors were sealed off from use, Wanbao said.

The mall spokesman added that firm action will be taken over the leak of Sunday's accident footage.

The mall's building management has contacted the company that manages its security services to investigate the matter, he added.