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Teen under police probe after allegedly throwing bag off LRT station platform in Punggol

SINGAPORE – A 17-year-old male teenager is being investigated by the police for a rash act, after he allegedly threw a bag containing two blocks of ice cream off the platform of Cove LRT station in Punggol .

In a media release on Oct 6, the police said that they were alerted on Sept 29 to the incident, which happened at about 11pm on Sept 27 .

The station is part of the eastern loop of the Punggol LRT network, which was still in operation then.

The last train on that loop leaves Punggol Town Centre at 12.38am, according to operator SBS Transit’s website .

The male teen was then identified through ground enquiries and CCTV footage.

If convicted of committing a rash act, he could be jailed for up to six months and fined , the police said.

In a media reply, SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu said the person was observed through CCTV footage to be among a group of five. Four of them did not tap in at the fare gates when they entered the station.

“This constitutes fare evasion, which is an offence, and we are looking into the matter,” she said.

In a video posted online on Sept 28, a person who is clad in a black t-shirt and black shorts can be seen striking a bag on the floor of the train platform at Cove station.

The person then picks up the bag and flings it past the gap between the barriers, and seemingly beyond the tracks.

The video then ends with an image of the back view of four persons dragging three styrofoam boxes.

The video has since garnered more than 245,000 views, 2,000 reactions and 150 comments.