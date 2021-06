SINGAPORE - When pre-school English teacher Sufiyan Nur Hakim Suki was conducting a role-playing activity in class, some of the boys wanted to be chefs but were stopped by a few girls.

That is a job for girls, the boys were told, said Mr Sufiyan, 25, who teaches at the PAP Community Foundation's (PCF) Sparkletots centre at Block 738 Pasir Ris West.