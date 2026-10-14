Malaysia’s Firefly extends Seletar-Subang flight cancellations to Oct 16 due to haze

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The airline had earlier cancelled flights from Oct 10 to Oct 14.

SINGAPORE – Malaysia’s Firefly has again extended its cancellation of flights on the Subang-Seletar route due to haze, this time until Oct 16.

The airline had earlier cancelled flights between Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang and Singapore’s Seletar Airport from Oct 10 to 12 due to the haze, and then extended the cancellation to Oct 14.

In a notice on its website, Firefly said the following flights were cancelled:

Subang to Seletar:

FY3122 (Oct 15 and 16)

FY3124 (Oct 15 and 16)

FY3126 (Oct 15 and 16)

FY3128 (Oct 15 and 16)

FY3130 (Oct 15 and 16)

FY3132 (Oct 15 and 16)

Seletar to Subang:

FY3123 (Oct 15 and 16)

FY3125 (Oct 15 and 16)

FY3127 (Oct 15 and 16)

FY3129 (Oct 15 and 16)

FY3131 (Oct 15 and 16)

FY3144 (Oct 15)

FY3133 (Oct 16)

Firefly stated on its website that affected passengers will be reallocated onto available Malaysia Airlines flights from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore, where possible.

Those who do not want replacement flights can receive a full refund, according to the website.

The 24-hour PSI first breached unhealthy levels in 2026 due to smoke haze from Sumatra and Kalimantan on Sept 4, the National Environment Agency said.

The PSI then spiked to a 2026 high, reaching 192 on Oct 9 in the central region between 5pm and 8pm.

The one-hour PM2.5 reading also hit a new high for the year on Oct 14, with a measurement of 288 in the west at 3pm.