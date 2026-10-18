Malaysia’s Firefly cancels Seletar-Subang flights for 10th day due to haze

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Firely extended its cancellation of flights between Subang Airport and Seletar Airport till Oct 19.

SINGAPORE – There will be no Firefly flights between Malaysia’s Subang Airport and Singapore’s Seletar Airport for a 10th straight day, with the Malaysian carrier extending its cancellation of flights on the route till Oct 19.

The airline had earlier cancelled flights between Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang and Singapore’s Seletar Airport from Oct 10 to 12 due to the haze, then extended the cancellation twice – once to Oct 14, and another time till Oct 16.

In a statement on its website, the Malaysian low-cost carrier said the following flights had been cancelled from Oct 17 to 19:

Subang to Seletar:

FY3122

FY3124

FY3126

FY3128

FY3130

FY3132

Seletar to Subang:

FY3123

FY3125

FY3127

FY3129

FY3131

FY3133

Firefly stated on its website that affected passengers will be reallocated on Malaysia Airlines flights from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore, where possible.

Those who do not want the replacement flights can receive a full refund, according to the website.

The 24-hour PSI here first breached unhealthy levels in 2026 due to smoke haze from Sumatra and Kalimantan on Sept 4, the National Environment Agency said.

Air quality across Singapore remained poor on Oct 18, with the 24-hour PSI in the west hitting a season high of 230 at 10am in the “very unhealthy” band, before dipping slightly to 227 at noon.