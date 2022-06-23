Malaysia's Deputy King meets PM Lee, Vivian for tea during Singapore visit

Malaysia's Deputy King and Sultan of Perak is visiting Singapore at the invitation of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Sultan Nazrin Shah arrived on Tuesday and will leave tomorrow, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

Yesterday, PM Lee posted on Facebook a photo of himself with Sultan Nazrin, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and the president of the Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council of Perak, Tan Sri Mohd Annuar Zaini.

PM Lee said he and Sultan Nazrin discussed regional developments and areas to strengthen cooperation with Perak, and that he was glad they could meet in person now that borders have reopened.

"Look forward to building stronger ties between Singapore and Malaysia, including Perak. I wish Sultan Nazrin a fruitful stay in Singapore!" PM Lee added.

Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong hosted Sultan Nazrin to lunch yesterday, together with professors from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.

ESM Goh said in a Facebook post that they had an engaging discussion on income inequality, intergenerational mobility, and the future of US-China relations.

Other ministers scheduled to meet the Deputy King include Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong; Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean; Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu; Education Minister Chan Chun Sing; Social and Family Development Minister and Second Minister for Health Masagos Zulkifli; National Development Minister Desmond Lee; and Culture, Community and Youth Minister and Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong.

Sultan Nazrin will also receive a briefing on the Singapore Green Plan 2030.