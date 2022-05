For the past two years, Mr Fakarudin Jaffri, a technician in the construction industry, had to be extra careful not to wake his roommate when he returned late from work to the rented common room in a flat in Ang Mo Kio.

But on April 20, the 35-year-old Malaysian felt right at home because he was finally back in his own two-room condominium in Johor Bahru that he shares with his wife.