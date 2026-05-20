Malaysian woman nabbed over role in scam with fake ‘government officials’; 26th arrested since March

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The suspect was found in possession of two gold bars.

SINGAPORE – A 34-year-old Malaysian woman was arrested for her suspected role in a government official impersonation scam on May 19, while trying to leave Singapore.

The woman is believed to have been a mule in a transnational scam group, with the police seizing two gold bars during her arrest.

This brings the total number of Malaysians arrested in Singapore since March for facilitating scam networks to 26 , the police said in a statement on May 20 .

According to the police, who received a report on May 19, the victim had received a call from someone claiming to be a police officer.

The caller had informed the victim that her identity had been misused in money laundering activities, and that she needed to hand over her banking and personal information.

She was also told to make cash withdrawals and surrender her cash and gold items to an “agent” for investigations.

To prove her innocence, the victim complied with the directions and handed over cash amounting to $13,700 and her gold items to the 34-year-old Malaysian woman near Kovan.

The victim was warned not to reveal details of the investigations to anyone, including her family members, according to the police.

The victim later realised she had been scammed and lodged a police report.

Police officers from the Anti-Scam Command were able to identify t he suspect through ground inquiries and follow-up investigations , and arrested her on May 19.

Preliminary investigations showed that the suspect was tasked by unknown individuals believed to be part of a transnational scam syndicate to collect cash and valuables from the victim, the police said.

The suspect is expected to be charged on May 21 with assisting another to retain benefits from criminal conduct.

If found guilty, she could be fined up to $500,000, jailed for up to 10 years, or both.

In the statement, the police said they continue to observe an increasing trend of Malaysian nationals travelling to Singapore to assist scam syndicates in dealing with scam proceeds. This includes collecting cash, gold and valuables from victims.

They added that scammers and members or recruiters of scam syndicates will face mandatory caning of at least six strokes, up to a maximum of 24 strokes.

Scam mules who enable scammers by laundering scam proceeds will face discretionary caning of up to 12 strokes.

Those who are involved in mule-related offences may also face restrictions to banking services and mobile line subscriptions to prevent further facilitation of scams.

The police also reminded the public to never transfer cash, jewellery or other valuables to people whose identity has not been verified.

They should also never leave money or valuables at a location to be collected, nor should they share the screen of their devices or disclose login credentials to people they do not know.

The police also reiterated that Singapore government officials will never ask anyone to transfer money over the phone, request their bank login details, instruct them to install mobile apps from unofficial app stores, or transfer their call to the police.

Those who have information about such crimes or have doubts may call the police hotline on 1800-255-000. They may also submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

For more information on scams, the public may visit www.scamshield.gov.sg or call the ScamShield Helpline on 1799.