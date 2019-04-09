Malaysian motorcyclist in coma after Mandai crash

A motorcyclist suffered serious head injuries and went into a coma after a collision with a truck in Mandai on Sunday morning.

Police said they were alerted to the accident along Mandai Avenue towards Yishun Avenue 1 at 8.33am. A Singapore Civil Defence Force ambulance took the 30-year-old Malaysian biker to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

He was identified as Mr Tan Ming Jia, a salesman, by his sister, Ms Tan Ming Li, yesterday.

Ms Tan, 27, who does accounting administrative work, told The Straits Times that her brother has severe head injuries and is in a coma. Yesterday afternoon, doctors offered the family several treatment options.

The family decided to wait and let the doctors run tests tomorrow to determine if Mr Tan is brain-dead.

Mr Tan is married with a five-year-old son and is the sole provider for his family, Chinese-language evening daily Shin Min Daily News reported yesterday.

Mr Tan's wife and son, who live in Malaysia, came to Singapore on Sunday night. His father arrived yesterday morning.

The Tans are Malaysian. Ms Tan and her brother work in Singapore, and her brother would commute daily to and from Johor Baru, where he lives, for work. They have another sibling, a younger brother.

Ms Tan said the family is hoping for a miracle and that her brother will get better.

The family members are looking for witnesses of the accident who can help them understand what happened on Sunday.

"We really hope that there is an eyewitness who can tell us what happened," said Ms Tan. "Not just so we know who is right or wrong, but so that I can explain to my sister-in-law what happened to my brother."

She added that she is quite close to her elder brother and they had planned to visit their family back in Malaysia next week.

Police are investigating the incident.