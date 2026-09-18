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Malaysian man arrested after 4,500 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes found in lorry at Tuas Checkpoint

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A total of 4,500 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found underneath the consignment.

A total of 4,500 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found underneath the consignment.

PHOTOS: IMMIGRATIONS AND CHECKPOINTS AUTHORITY/FACEBOOK

Ariel Quek

  • A 26-year-old Malaysian man was arrested at Tuas Checkpoint after 4,500 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found hidden in a lorry.
  • The cigarettes were concealed beneath concrete piles, detected through enhanced screening by Immigration and Checkpoints Authority officers.
  • Possessing duty-unpaid cigarettes is a serious offence in Singapore, punishable by heavy fines, jail terms, and vehicle forfeiture.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – A 26-year-old Malaysian man was arrested on Sept 4 after 4,500 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found in a lorry entering Singapore.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Sept 15 Facebook post that its officers had detected “anomalies” in screened images of a Malaysia-registered lorry at Tuas Checkpoint.

Enhanced checks revealed the cigarettes concealed underneath a consignment of concrete piles.

The exhibits were referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation, the post said.

All cigarettes and tobacco products, including those purchased in Singapore with the Singapore Duty-Paid Cigarette (SDPC) mark, are subject to duty and goods and services tax when brought into Singapore, according to the Singapore Customs website.

Buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing or dealing in duty-unpaid cigarettes are serious offences, punishable by a fine of up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded. Offenders can also face a jail term of up to six years.

Vehicles used to commit such offences are also liable to be forfeited.

ST has contacted Singapore Customs for more details.

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Enhanced SG Arrival Card to be available on MyICA app from Sept 30
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