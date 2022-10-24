Malaysian King on three-day state visit to Singapore from Tuesday

President Halimah Yacob met Malaysia's King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, while in London in September for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. PHOTO: HALIMAH YACOB/FACEBOOK
Michelle Ng
Housing Correspondent
Updated
Published
October 24, 2022 at 7:03 PM

SINGAPORE - Malaysia’s King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, will make a three-day state visit to Singapore from Tuesday to Thursday at the invitation of President Halimah Yacob.

The King will be accompanied by his wife, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, as well as members of the royal family and senior officials, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Monday.

On Wednesday, the King and his wife will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Istana, and call on President Halimah, who will host them to a state banquet.

They will also have a new orchid hybrid, Dendrobium Queen Azizah of Malaysia, named in their honour at the Istana, said MFA.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Mrs Lee will also call on and host them to lunch.

The King will visit Pasir Ris Camp, hosted by Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen, as well as the Newater Visitor Centre, hosted by Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu.

The visit was initially scheduled in September but was postponed because of the King’s visit to London for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, which Madam Halimah also attended.

More On This Topic
Vital for S'pore, Malaysia to strengthen cooperation in the face of global headwinds: Lawrence Wong
Singapore, Malaysia conclude frameworks for further cooperation in digital and green economies

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top