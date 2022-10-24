Malaysian King on state visit to Singapore from Oct 25 to Oct 27

SINGAPORE - Malaysia’s King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, will make a three-day state visit to Singapore from Tuesday to Thursday at the invitation of President Halimah Yacob.

The King will be accompanied by his wife, Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, as well as members of the royal family and senior officials, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.

On Wednesday, the King and his wife will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Istana, and call on President Halimah, who will host them to a state banquet.

They will also have a new orchid hybrid, the Dendrobium Queen Azizah of Malaysia, named in their honour at the Istana, said MFA.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife, Madam Ho Ching, will also call on and host them to lunch.

The King will visit Pasir Ris Camp, hosted by Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen, as well as the NEWater Visitor Centre, hosted by Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu.

The visit was initially scheduled in September but was postponed because of the King’s visit to London for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, which Madam Halimah also attended.