Malaysia’s King visits Newater plant, Pasir Ris Camp on final day of state visit

Earlier in the day, the King visited the Newater Visitor Centre in Changi, where he was welcomed by Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu.

In a speech at the visit, Ms Fu said that Singapore and Malaysia are close neighbours with a shared history and close cooperation in many fields, including on water. Officers of both countries’ waterworks and water agencies have worked closely with one another for many years, she added.

“Their strong personal friendships have enabled us to weather common challenges together,” said Ms Fu, citing the Covid-19 pandemic.

This strong relationship will help both sides deal with the similar challenges brought about by climate change, such as extreme weather events that include sudden intense rainfall and prolonged dry spells.

“Water security, or insecurity, is a common challenge that affect both of us,” she said. “We look forward to working closely with our Malaysian counterparts to achieve water security and adaption to climate change, such as coastal and flood protection.”

The King’s three-day state visit caps off a series of high-level exchanges that followed Singapore and Malaysia’s reopening of borders to each other, said Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.

They include Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s official visit to Singapore in November 2021 in conjunction with the launch of the Vaccinated Travel Lanes (Air) and (Land), Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s visit to Johor in May, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong’s visit to Kuala Lumpur in September.

This state visit saw both sides reaffirm the excellent state of bilateral ties, which are rooted in wide-ranging cooperation in areas such as infrastructure and education, as well as extensive people-to-people ties, said MFA.

Both sides also discussed ways to further cooperation, including in emerging sectors like digitalisation and climate change, it added.

On Wednesday, PM Lee and Mrs Lee had called on the King and hosted him to lunch, and in the evening President Halimah Yacob hosted a state banquet at the Istana in his honour.

Sultan Abdullah was accompanied on the visit by his wife, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, as well as members of the royal family and senior officials.