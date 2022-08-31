Malaysia Edition: Umno's push for polls | Pushback against Najib pardon

The shockwaves of Umno’s former chief Najib Razak becoming Malaysia’s first ex-premier to land in jail continues to reverberate across the political sphere, with the ruling party rallying its grassroots leadership to push for a royal pardon.

But such a call faces opposition from civil society, who say Najib should serve time after being convicted for graft related to the 1MDB scandal.

Umno has also called for Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob to hold polls as soon as possible. The government has refused to commit to a date, but it did move up the tabling of next year’s budget by three weeks to Oct 7. This paves the way for elections to be held in November before the annual monsoon floods at the year-end.

While Umno is confident of reclaiming dominance after its shock 2018 defeat, the real test of its renewal efforts will be an attempt to wrest back Malaysia’s richest state Selangor. This effort will be headlined by Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz, who will be making his electoral debut.

Meanwhile there is some good news for Singapore, as Malaysia is set to lift the export ban on fresh chicken in October, although this will only be permitted for approved farms.

