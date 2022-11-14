Malaysia Edition: Tambun local takes on Anwar | Time stands still in Bagan Datuk

Dear ST reader,
All eyes are on caretaker minister and Perak boy Faizal Azumu as the man who could end opposition stalwart Anwar Ibrahim’s quest to be Malaysia’s prime minister. Another Perak native, Umno president Zahid Hamidi, will be defending his seat in Bagan Datuk - a sleepy hollow that has seen little development.
Tambun native takes on Anwar
Perikatan Nasional’s Faizal Azumu rates his chances of defeating opposition supremo Anwar Ibrahim in his hometown of Tambun, claiming “he’s just another leader”.
Time stands still in Bagan Datuk
Bagan Datuk, the constituency of Umno president Zahid Hamidi, remains a sleepy hollow even as its neighbouring areas have developed. Ram Anand asks why.
Independent candidates steal some thunder
A record 108 independent candidates will stand in the Nov 19 general election, signalling discontentment with mainstream party politics.
Pakatan Harapan preferred coalition: Survey
The latest survey by pollster Merdeka Center has opposition alliance Pakatan Harapan as the preferred coalition to run the federal government.
PAS sure of big win in Terengganu
Parti Islam SeMalaysia is confident of a big win in the east coast state of Terengganu but rival Barisan Nasional is expected to put up a tough fight in three of the eight Parliamentary seats.
