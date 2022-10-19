Malaysia Edition: Street protests no more? | Borneo parties as GE kingmakers

Malaysia’s Election Commission is due to announce tomorrow when the 15th general election will be held, but the excitement which preceded the 2018 polls appears to be absent this time around.

Gone are the mass street rallies that led to Umno’s first ever defeat four years ago, as a fractured opposition struggles to tap voter discontent to galvanise support.

Voter apathy could very well propel Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s Barisan Nasional to victory on the back of its large hardcore support. But potential floods in November may yet ignite public anger at his decision to dissolve Parliament last week.

The convergence of various factors has led most pundits to predict a hung Parliament after the vote, a situation which would make parties in Borneo potential kingmakers.

This will also be the first federal elections that will see most state legislatures not follow suit. Only the three Umno-controlled states of Perlis, Perak and Pahang have dissolved their assemblies and will hold state polls concurrently with the general election. The six states governed by opposition parties will only hold their polls next year, preferring to first focus on the expected floods.

Visit this microsite for more GE-related stories.