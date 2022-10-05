Malaysia Edition: Pressure on PM to dissolve Parliament | Chicken farmers left in the dark

Asian Insider: Malaysian Insider helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.
Umno leaders aligned to party president Zahid Hamidi are ramping up pressure on Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob to hold elections this year.
A series of top level pow-wows last week and a gathering yesterday to rally divisional leaders from across the country are aimed at forcing the hand of Datuk Seri Ismail, who ranks only third in the ruling party's hierarchy.
These moves have also led to uncertainty over whether 2023’s Budget will be tabled this Friday, let alone be approved by the legislature next month.
The premier, however, is continuing to hold to his line that dissolving Parliament is a matter for the King and him to deliberate.
This comes amid public outcry over the possibility of national polls being held during Malaysia’s annual flood season.
Meanwhile, Malaysia’s export ban on fresh chicken is supposed to be lifted this month, but as at last week, suppliers were still in the dark about the approvals process for "selected" breeders to sell overseas, especially to Singapore.
All eyes on potential dissolution of Parliament
This round of sittings could be a final meeting for the current batch of lawmakers amid talk of early polls.
Umno calls for dissolution in time for GE this year
Last Friday's meeting was the first time PM Ismail has joined other party leaders in agreeing for national polls to be held this year.
Ismail Sabri says it's up to him and King when to dissolve Parliament
The prime minister has been reluctant to call for polls as he looks to consolidate his position to retain the premiership after Malaysia's next elections.
Opposition, public angry with Umno call for polls near flood season
Malaysia's monsoon season typically starts around late November and could last until March.
Chicken breeders left waiting for export permits
The government said certain farms would be allowed to resume exports in October but only after getting permission from the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries.
Ringgit, equities face stronger headwinds in face of early polls
The sliding ringgit is expected to become a political hot potato in the coming election.