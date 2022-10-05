Malaysia Edition: Pressure on PM to dissolve Parliament | Chicken farmers left in the dark

Umno leaders aligned to party president Zahid Hamidi are ramping up pressure on Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob to hold elections this year.

A series of top level pow-wows last week and a gathering yesterday to rally divisional leaders from across the country are aimed at forcing the hand of Datuk Seri Ismail, who ranks only third in the ruling party's hierarchy.

These moves have also led to uncertainty over whether 2023’s Budget will be tabled this Friday, let alone be approved by the legislature next month.

The premier, however, is continuing to hold to his line that dissolving Parliament is a matter for the King and him to deliberate.

This comes amid public outcry over the possibility of national polls being held during Malaysia’s annual flood season.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s export ban on fresh chicken is supposed to be lifted this month, but as at last week, suppliers were still in the dark about the approvals process for "selected" breeders to sell overseas, especially to Singapore.

