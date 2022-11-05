Malaysia Edition: Nomination Day | Six battles to watch

Campaigning for Malaysia’s 15th general election kicked off today as candidates submitted their nomination papers to contest in 222 parliamentary wards and 117 state seats across the country. 

Read about what happened on Nomination Day, and stay updated with our election coverage here.

Cheers, jeers and bike convoys

Nomination Day was a noisy, colourful affair as crowds of supporters accompanied candidates to register their papers to contest in the general election.

READ MORE HERE

Six battles to watch

Here are six federal wards where intense contests with prominent personalities are taking place.

READ MORE HERE

Umno rifts threaten its state election chances

Election preparations in some wards have halted after some leaders were dropped from the party’s candidate list.

READ MORE HERE

Ten-cornered fight in independent hotbed Batu

What should have been a walk in the park for opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan has turned out to be Malaysia’s most hotly-contested seat.

READ MORE HERE

Nomination Day in pictures

A selection of the best shots from ST’s photographers on the ground.

READ MORE HERE

