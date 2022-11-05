Malaysia Edition: Nomination Day | Six battles to watch

Asian Insider: Malaysian Insider helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.
Campaigning for Malaysia’s 15th general election kicked off today as candidates submitted their nomination papers to contest in 222 parliamentary wards and 117 state seats across the country.
Read about what happened on Nomination Day, and stay updated with our election coverage here.
Cheers, jeers and bike convoys
Nomination Day was a noisy, colourful affair as crowds of supporters accompanied candidates to register their papers to contest in the general election.
Six battles to watch
Here are six federal wards where intense contests with prominent personalities are taking place.
Umno rifts threaten its state election chances
Election preparations in some wards have halted after some leaders were dropped from the party’s candidate list.
Ten-cornered fight in independent hotbed Batu
What should have been a walk in the park for opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan has turned out to be Malaysia’s most hotly-contested seat.