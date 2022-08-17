Malaysia Edition: No retrial for Najib | Littoral Combat Ship fallout

It’s official. Najib Razak’s final appeal against a 12-year jail sentence related to the 1MDB scandal must go on after the Federal Court rejected his bid for a retrial of his High Court conviction.

Although the defence expressed "shock and disappointment" at the decision, Najib's son Datuk Nizar Najib has reportedly been earmarked to take over the former premier's Pekan parliamentary seat at the next general election as the conviction disqualifies Najib from contesting.

Despite Umno’s bullishness for the polls, a parliamentary report on the RM9 billion Littoral Combat Ship scandal is threatening to shake up the ruling party’s hierarchy, with president Zahid Hamidi and predecessor Najib, as well as Senior Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein in the firing line.

Protests and calls for royal inquiries have made headlines over the past week as the opposition seized on the fact that not a single vessel has been delivered since six were commissioned in 2011 despite the first being scheduled for launch in 2019.

On Tuesday, former navy chief Ramli Nor, in his capacity as managing director of the contracted firm, became the first person to be charged with graft in relation to the deal.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz has confirmed that all six major mobile service providers have agreed terms for a share in Malaysia’s sole 5G wholesale provider but they must now agree the terms of access.

This includes pricing and quality of service for the superfast next generation network which is the final step in resolving a protracted deadlock that has set the nation behind regional competitors in rolling out the transformative technology.