Malaysia Edition: No clear winner emerges | Umno takes a beating

Lim Ai Leen
Deputy Foreign Editor
Updated
Published
3 min ago

Dear ST reader, 

Malaysia’s most closely-fought election lived up to its name, with rivals Pakatan Harapan and Perikatan Nasional emerging with the largest block of seats, neither of which were enough for them to form a simple majority government.

Meanwhile Umno, which had agitated for an early election, suffered a major upset with its lawmakers losing several stronghold seats.

Continue to follow our election coverage here as party leaders Anwar Ibrahim and Muhyiddin Yassin race to muster support for their respective coalitions.

Hung Parliament in Malaysia; Anwar and Muhyiddin stake rival claims to form govt

It's the country’s first-ever hung Parliament, with the three main national coalitions failing to secure a simple majority of 112 seats.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia election: Comfortable win for Anwar in Perak debut

He won with an unofficial majority of 3,736 votes.

READ MORE HERE

Mahathir loses in Langkawi, his first electoral defeat since 1969

He managed to garner only 4,566 votes which was less than the 12.5% vote threshold required to keep his deposit.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

PN trounces BN to win Perlis as it claims state majority, wrests Parliament seats

It is the first time in history that Perlis has fallen into opposition hands.

READ MORE HERE

Sungai Buloh rejects Umno stalwart Khairy as PKR romps home

Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s Ramanan Ramakrishnan won 39.3 per cent of the votes, while Mr Khairy trailed by 2.1 per cent.

READ MORE HERE

Four years after shock loss, Umno has been battered like never before

The BN coalition it leads has ended up at the bottom of the barrel in a three-cornered tussle to lead the next government.

READ MORE HERE

PKR’s Amirudin Shari sweeps Gombak, leaving ex-mentor Azmin in his wake

Datuk Seri Amirudin ended Mr Azmin’s three-term grip of the opposition stronghold.

READ MORE HERE

If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get it directly in your inbox! If you have any feedback, please drop us an e-mail at stshare@sph.com.sg

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top