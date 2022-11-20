Malaysia Edition: No clear winner emerges | Umno takes a beating

Dear ST reader,
Malaysia’s most closely-fought election lived up to its name, with rivals Pakatan Harapan and Perikatan Nasional emerging with the largest block of seats, neither of which were enough for them to form a simple majority government.
Meanwhile Umno, which had agitated for an early election, suffered a major upset with its lawmakers losing several stronghold seats.
Continue to follow our election coverage here as party leaders Anwar Ibrahim and Muhyiddin Yassin race to muster support for their respective coalitions.
Hung Parliament in Malaysia; Anwar and Muhyiddin stake rival claims to form govt
It's the country’s first-ever hung Parliament, with the three main national coalitions failing to secure a simple majority of 112 seats.
Malaysia election: Comfortable win for Anwar in Perak debut
Mahathir loses in Langkawi, his first electoral defeat since 1969
He managed to garner only 4,566 votes which was less than the 12.5% vote threshold required to keep his deposit.
PN trounces BN to win Perlis as it claims state majority, wrests Parliament seats
Sungai Buloh rejects Umno stalwart Khairy as PKR romps home
Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s Ramanan Ramakrishnan won 39.3 per cent of the votes, while Mr Khairy trailed by 2.1 per cent.
Four years after shock loss, Umno has been battered like never before
The BN coalition it leads has ended up at the bottom of the barrel in a three-cornered tussle to lead the next government.
PKR’s Amirudin Shari sweeps Gombak, leaving ex-mentor Azmin in his wake
