Malaysia Edition: No clear winner emerges | Umno takes a beating

Malaysia’s most closely-fought election lived up to its name, with rivals Pakatan Harapan and Perikatan Nasional emerging with the largest block of seats, neither of which were enough for them to form a simple majority government.

Meanwhile Umno, which had agitated for an early election, suffered a major upset with its lawmakers losing several stronghold seats.

